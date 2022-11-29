Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Down 59.2% in November

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 178.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $3,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of PLMI remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 676,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,600. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

