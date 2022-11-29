Polaris (NYSE:PII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Stock analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.02. 547,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.52. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.