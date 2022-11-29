Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 846.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $572.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.71.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

