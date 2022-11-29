Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 73.7% in November

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

PSTVY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

