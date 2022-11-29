PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $501,020.67 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $501,020.67 and $43.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00464782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00033797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022298 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

