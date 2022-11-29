PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Down to $72.03

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.03, but opened at $70.24. PriceSmart shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.74.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

