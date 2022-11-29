Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 29th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 29th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PRME traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
