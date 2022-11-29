Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 29th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 227,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Insider Activity

Prime Medicine Company Profile

In related news, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

