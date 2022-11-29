Prime Medicine, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Prime Medicine’s (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 29th. Prime Medicine had issued 10,294,118 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,006 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSEARCA PRME traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 227,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
