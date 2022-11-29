Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 7.4% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 7,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

