Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 7.4% Higher

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 7,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
