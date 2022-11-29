Primo Water (PRMW) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Primo Water to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion -$3.20 million -79.37 Primo Water Competitors $5.73 billion $411.16 million -12.84

Primo Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Primo Water pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 18.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -1.40% 6.15% 2.17% Primo Water Competitors -2.67% -122.46% -2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primo Water and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water Competitors 127 521 951 57 2.57

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Primo Water’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primo Water beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.