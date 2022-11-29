Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Purchases 2,750 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Priority Technology Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,304. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
