Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Purchases 2,750 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Priority Technology Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,304. The stock has a market cap of $449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

