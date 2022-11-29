PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 166,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 617,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 558,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

About PropTech Investment Co. II

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,393. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

