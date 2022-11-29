PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 166,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 617,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 558,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance
About PropTech Investment Co. II
PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropTech Investment Co. II (PTIC)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.