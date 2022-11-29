ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 2.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. 572,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,808,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 933.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.