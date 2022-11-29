Quantfury Token (QTF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,858.02

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00052598 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $53,858.02 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.78686041 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45,212.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

