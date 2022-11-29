QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.10 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $47.10 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

