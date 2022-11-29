QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price objective for the company.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

QMCI remained flat at $0.18 on Tuesday. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

