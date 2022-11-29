Raymond James Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Outperform

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

INVH opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

