Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

RECI stock opened at GBX 137.76 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.05. Real Estate Credit Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.42 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £315.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,252.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,312.84).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

