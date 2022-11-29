Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA):

11/17/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00.

11/16/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

Shares of STSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 865,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

