Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA):
- 11/17/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $3.00.
- 11/16/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/15/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Satsuma Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of STSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 865,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
