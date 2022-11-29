Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down to $45.26

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $44.28. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.