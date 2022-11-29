Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $538.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

