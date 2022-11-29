Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.38) to GBX 499 ($5.97) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $696.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

