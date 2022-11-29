Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Shares Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Rating) shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Redzone Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Redzone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.