Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

FAUG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $38.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.