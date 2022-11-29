Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $769.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.