Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 148,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.62% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $122,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,134,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.