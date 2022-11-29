Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $131,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of SJM opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

