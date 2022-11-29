Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $141.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,629 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $141,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $373.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.