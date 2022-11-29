Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $182.63 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $182,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $3,964,429 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

