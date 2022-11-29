Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $193.38 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.12% of Hologic worth $193,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.