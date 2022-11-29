Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 836,400 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Roku worth $161,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $84,835,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 183.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 509,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $266.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

