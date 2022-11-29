Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 905,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $170,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

