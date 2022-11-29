Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $37.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Renasant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 133,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,085,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Down 1.8 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

