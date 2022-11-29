RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Update

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RenovaCare Stock Performance

Shares of RenovaCare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. RenovaCare has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.97.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

