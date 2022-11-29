Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 86.5% in November

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Repsol Stock Up 2.0 %

REPYY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,676. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Repsol

REPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.43) to €15.00 ($15.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

