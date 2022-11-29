Request Price Tops $0.0892 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.21 million and $3.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,394.35 or 0.99950693 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00241085 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08998234 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,937,292.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

