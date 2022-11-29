Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.43 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $89.43 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00242222 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08998234 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,937,292.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.