Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (AIBRF, ALSMY, BKRIY, BTLCY, BTVCY, EGP, GBGPF, HIBB, LDSCY, SAVA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 29th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.70 ($3.81) to €4.20 ($4.33).

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €35.00 ($36.08) to €32.00 ($32.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($9.79) to €12.00 ($12.37).

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 345 ($4.13).

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56).

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $170.00.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16).

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 575 ($6.88).

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target cut by Univest Sec Llc from $12.00 to $11.00.

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($180.41) to €200.00 ($206.19). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

