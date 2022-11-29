Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MeridianLink (MLNK)

MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/28/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $16.00.

11/8/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MeridianLink stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.75 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 189,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at $19,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

