Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

11/16/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $80.00.

11/11/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

11/9/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00.

11/8/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/8/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2022 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 37,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $108.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.