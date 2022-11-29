ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Down 4.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 98,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 665,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

