Revain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $270,374.92

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $41.39 million and approximately $270,374.92 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.28 or 0.07026692 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00496442 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.09 or 0.30189249 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
