Reviewing Aurora Innovation (AUR) & Its Peers

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 255 1675 2877 58 2.56

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 320.00%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s competitors have a beta of -5.57, suggesting that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -0.81 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.48

Aurora Innovation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Innovation competitors beat Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

