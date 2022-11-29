Reviewing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Mexus Gold US’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.23 -$381.77 million $1.07 4.70 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Mexus Gold US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.8% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.90%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 36.71% 1.92% 1.52% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -137.93%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

