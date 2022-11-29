Rinkey Investments Acquires 8,097 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 96,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

