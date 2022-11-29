Rinkey Investments Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 324.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 564,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,390,906. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

