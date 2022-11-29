Rinkey Investments Invests $398,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,790,938. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

