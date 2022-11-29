Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

