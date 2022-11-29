Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Robert Half International Stock Performance
Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Robert Half International Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
