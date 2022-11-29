Robert W. Baird Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $169.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

